42 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally goes up to 2,140

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Forty-two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,140, a government bulletin said.

Sixty-three people recovered from Covid-19 in the state on Monday and were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,469, it said.

Of the total 2,140 Covid-19 cases, 660 are active as 1,469 have recovered and 11 have died of the coronavirus.

Out of the 11 Covid-19 fatalities, four were reported from Ranchi, two from Bokaro and one each from Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma and Simdega, the bulletin said.



It said that of the total 2,140 Covid-19 cases, 1,755 are migrants.

Till date, 1,24,665 swab samples have been collected with 1,24,008 tests completed, the bulletin said. PTI PVR RG 06222246 ANB ANB

