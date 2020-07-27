Sections
457 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, 2 deaths

The active cases of the coronavirus disease rose to 4,560, while 3,704 people have recovered so far, a government bulletin said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Two more Covid-19 patients died in Jharkhand on Sunday. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

There were 457 more novel coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, taking the tally to 8,349 on Monday, while the toll rose to 85 with two more deaths, a government bulletin said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 4,560, while 3,704 people have recovered so far, the bulletin said.

Two more Covid-19 patients died on Sunday, it said.

The recovery rate is 44.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.02 per cent, it added.



