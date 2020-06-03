Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / 51 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, total 712

51 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, total 712

Two intern doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) were found to be Covid-19 positive, health officials said, adding that they had a recent travel history.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Jharkhand has 411 active cases at present, while 320 people have been discharged from various hospitals following recovery, it said. (HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)

Fifty-one people, including two intern doctors, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 712, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Two intern doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) were found to be Covid-19 positive, health officials said, adding that they had a recent travel history.

According to the bulletin, 499 of the total number of cases are migrant workers who recently returned to the state.

Jharkhand has 411 active cases at present, while 320 people have been discharged from various hospitals following recovery, it said.



Five persons have so far died of the disease in Jharkhand.

Most of the active cases are in East Singhbhum district (115), followed by Dhanbad (51), Hazaribag (42), Ramgarh (25) and Gumla (22), the bulletin said.

The other districts with active cases are Koderma (19), Ranchi (17), West Singhbhum (14), Simdega (14), Garhwa (13), Giridih (nine), Bokaro (seven), Pakur (five), Khunti (five), Seraikela (four), Lohardaga (four), Sahibganj (three), Latehar (three) and Palamau (two).

A total of 5,415 people, who returned to the state recently, are under surveillance and asymptomatic, while 4,084 have completed the 28-day observation period.

While 91,765 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,91,828 people are in home quarantine, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 44.94 per cent in Jharkhand and the mortality rate is 0.7 per cent, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Jun 03, 2020 13:36 IST
Doctor who attended event with Assam minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 13:30 IST
Meera Chopra files complaint against Jr NTR fans for online abuse
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
Man behind Sweden’s controversial Covid-19 strategy admits mistakes 
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.