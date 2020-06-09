Sections
Home / Ranchi / 55 migrant workers fly home to Jharkhand from Leh

55 migrant workers fly home to Jharkhand from Leh

According to the state government norms, all 55 migrant workers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

The returnees, all residents of the state’s Santhal Pargana region, were sent home in sanitised buses. (HTphoto)

A flight carrying 55 migrant workers reached Ranchi from Leh on Monday morning, with Jharkhand ministers Mithilesh Thakur and Badal Patralekh greeting the returnees on their arrival at the airport.

An official statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had on Sunday said 208 migrant workers of Jharkhand would be airlifted from Leh in four batches this week.

“Doosra jatha hawai marg se Ranchi pahunch gaya, un sab ko Johar (the second batch has reached Ranchi by air, salutations to them),” a CMO release quoted Soren as having said.

According to the state government norms, all 55 migrant workers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.



The first batch of 60 migrant workers reached Ranchi from Leh via Delhi on May 29.

The returnees, all residents of the state’s Santhal Pargana region, were sent home in sanitised buses.

Soren had earlier thanked Ladakh Deputy Commissioner, officials of the Border Road Organisation, low-cost carriers Spice Jet, Indigo, Air Asia, and some local non-governmental organisations for their collective effort in sending the migrant workers home to Jharkhand from Leh.

