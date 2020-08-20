Sections
Home / Ranchi / After Jharkhand CM’s order, tribals of Masalia get handpump for drinking water

After Jharkhand CM’s order, tribals of Masalia get handpump for drinking water

After the Chief Minister’s direction, Deputy Commissioner Dumka told the Chief Minister that the Engineer and Block Development Officer of Drinking Water Department were asked to go to Masliya to take stock of the situation for necessary action in the case.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday ordered Deputy Commissioner of Dumka to provide pure drinking water to the residents of Jojotola in Masalia block. (HT File )

After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday ordered Deputy Commissioner of Dumka to provide pure drinking water to the residents of Jojotola in Masalia block, a hand pump was installed at the site later in the day.

After the Chief Minister’s direction, Deputy Commissioner Dumka told the Chief Minister that the Engineer and Block Development Officer of Drinking Water Department were asked to go to Masliya to take stock of the situation for necessary action in the case. The drinking water was provided to the tribals of Masalia block by providing a hand pump in the area

The Chief Minister was informed that the poor tribal people of Jojotola are forced to drink dirty water. The Chief Minister was requested to provide clean drinking water to the people of the village.

Soren also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Giridih to inform the families of late Jeevlal Mandal of Baray village of Birni Block by providing them assistance in connection with ration as well as all government schemes.



The assistance was provided within two hours of the order being issued.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Remember Anand Mahindra’s tweet on his WFH attire? He shared a twist to it
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
Divine creativity: This year, it’s Ganesha, the destroyer of corona
Aug 20, 2020 13:16 IST
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals the firsts to leave for UAE
Aug 20, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.