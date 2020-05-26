Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Amid coronavirus lockdown, over 220 Jharkhand HC advocates get financial assistance

The association’s Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar said that the needy lawyers, who applied for help, were given Rs 5,000 in cash, ration and medicines.

Updated: May 26, 2020 09:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Jharkhand High Court Advocates Association is making efforts to help any member in distress and some more applications have been received. (HT photo/ Parwaz Khan)

The Jharkhand High Court Advocates Association on Monday said it has reached out to at least 225 needy advocates by providing them with financial and other assistance since the coronavirus-induced lockdown began in March.

“The association is making efforts to help any member in distress and some more applications have been received,” Kumar said in a statement.

The association expressed gratitude to well-to-do advocates who contributions have made this possible, he said.



