Auraiya mishap: Jharkhand announces compensation to kin of deceased migrants

Updated: May 17, 2020 19:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, Ranchi

Police personnel take an injured to hospital as 24 migrant laborers died and others got injured after the truck in which they traveling collided with another truck in Auraiya on May 16. (ANI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday announced Rs four lakh compensation to each of the families of 11 migrant labourers of the state who had died in a mishap near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

The 11 persons were among the 24 migrant workers who were killed when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday. Thirty-six labourers were also injured.

Taking to Twitter, Soren also announced assistance of Rs 50,000 for the injured who belong to Jharkhand, and directed the administration to arrange necessary treatment for them.

A government statement said that the chief minister was informed through a video clip that the bodies were being ferried in a truck to Chaas in Jharkhands Bokaro district.



The bodies had decomposed due to the melting of ice, it said.

Expressing shock at the “inhuman and insensitive” transportation of the bodies in a truck, Soren urged the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to arrange a better transport system up to the Jharkhand border from where the state government would make a dignified arrangement to take the bodies.

