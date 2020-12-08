Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Ranchi / Bharat Bandh: Inter-state traffic, private businesses affected in Jharkhand

Bharat Bandh: Inter-state traffic, private businesses affected in Jharkhand

Protests and demonstrations were held in Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Palamu, Dumka, Bokaro, Sahibganj and Pakur but no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Ranchi

Left supporters along with workers of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal held demonstrations and protests in several cities and towns across the state. (PTI (Representative Image))

The nationwide shutdown over the Centre’s new farm laws evoked a mixed response in Jharkhand on Tuesday with government offices functioning as usual, private institutions and shops closed in some areas, while local traffic was near normal but long-distance vehicles remained off the roads.

Protests and demonstrations were held in Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Palamu, Dumka, Bokaro, Sahibganj and Pakur but no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said.

Director-General of Police MV Rao said that the situation in all the districts was peaceful.

All the central government and state government offices were functioning normally in Ranchi, but the ‘Bharat Bandh’ had an impact on private offices and business establishments.



Some private establishments were shut, while more than half were open.

Left supporters along with workers of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal held demonstrations and protests in several cities and towns across the state.

There was no significant impact of the shutdown on local traffic in all districts, while inter-state bus services and movement of long-distance vehicles came to a standstill.

In Pattabari in Dumka, JMM supporters blocked the road, stopping vehicular movement for some time.

In Palamu’s Medininagar, Kisan Sabha state executive president KD Singh led a demonstration along with dozens of activists, protesting against the farm laws.

Protesting farmers blocked the Kolkata-Delhi national highway at Kishan Chowk in Dhanbad in the morning for an hour, disrupting traffic.

Besides, supporters of the Congress, JMM and CPI(M) blocked the National Highway-32 at Randhir Verma Chowk. They burnt tyres to block the traffic but police removed them swiftly.

However, operations were normal in the coalfields in the state. Though the trade unions supported the shutdown, Bharat Coming Coal Limited (BCCL) officials said coal mining and dispatch remained unaffected.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Dec 08, 2020 15:51 IST
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Dec 08, 2020 15:48 IST
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Dec 08, 2020 13:14 IST
Mt Everest: Nepal, China announce revised height
Dec 08, 2020 15:53 IST

latest news

Twitter trend 2020: Vijay’s Neyveli selfie becomes most retweeted tweet
Dec 08, 2020 15:59 IST
EU pushing for deal with Switzerland over Christmas skiing
Dec 08, 2020 15:57 IST
IIT- Guwahati researchers develop efficient method to harvest drinking water from air
Dec 08, 2020 15:54 IST
Shiv Sena never supported farm laws, says Sanjay Raut
Dec 08, 2020 15:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.