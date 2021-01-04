Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Ranchi / Bird flu: Jharkhand zoos on high alert after reports of bird deaths in different states

Bird flu: Jharkhand zoos on high alert after reports of bird deaths in different states

Centre asked states to take all precautionary measures to prevent transmission of the disease.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:27 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

File photo: Workers spray to sanitize the area in front of bird enclosure. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The wildlife wing of Jharkhand forest department has sounded a high alert for zoos and bird sanctuary in wake of death reports of a large number of birds, including migratory birds, in different states of the country, officials said on Monday.

The department on Monday issued an advisory in this regard and zoos have been asked to follow the guideline issued by the wildlife division of Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on Sunday.

The Centre has asked all the states including Jharkhand to take all possible measures to prevent the deaths of birds. The division in its letter, a copy of which is with HT, said, “Although the exact reasons for the deaths are being ascertained, preliminary report indicates that it is a case of avian influenza virus.”

Jharkhand chief wildlife warden Rajeev Ranjan said, “Though Jharkhand has not yet reported any such death of birds, it is being reported from various states of the country. An unconfirmed report suggests that the virus has also killed some birds in West Bengal. So, we need to be on high alert.”



He said they have issued an advisory in this regard to all zoos and bird sanctuary asking them to take all necessary precautions to prevent the transmission of the disease. “We have also asked to keep a close vigil on the health of the animals in the zoos,” Ranjan said.

Also read: Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM

Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have recently reported deaths of hundreds of birds. The Centre has asked all the states to report incidences of animal mortalities to the Centre.

Ranchi’s Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, popularly known as Birsa zoo, at Ormanjhi block, has enhanced the routine spray and health check of animals in the zoo. The birds are being served amino modulator drug in water and food to make their immune system stronger against the diseases.

Spread over an area of 104 hectares of land, the zoo has over 600 birds of 37 species kept in five big enclosures.

“We have doubled the anti-virus spray. Earlier, it was done once in a week. From this week, it will be done twice in a week. Similarly, the check-up of animals’ health, which was done once in a week, will be conducted twice in a week,” said the zoo director YK Das.

He said the health of the animals is also being monitored through CCTV cameras installed in the zoo. As many as 156 CCTV cameras, a closed-circuit television surveillance system with video data analysis, have been installed for more than 80 animal enclosures and sensitive points.

The zoo saw deaths of five peacocks in November. However, the zoo director said, “All the five peacocks had been rescued from Dhanbad and they were seriously injured. They were sent to Birsa zoo but they succumbed to injury during treatment. They did not die of any disease or virus.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
Govt, farmers’ talks over agri laws underway, both sides hope up for positive solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
by Surendra P Gangan

latest news

Donald Knuth: Mathematician and programming wizard
by HT Correspondent
Explained: Why Georgia Senate runoffs extremely crucial for Joe Biden?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Punjab school events: AKSIPS-123 children extend a helping hand
by HT Correspondent
ADB to provide $100 million loan to upgrade power distribution in Bengaluru
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.