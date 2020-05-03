Sections
Home / Ranchi / Chhattisgarh records 14 new Covid-19 cases, take state’s tally to 57

Chhattisgarh records 14 new Covid-19 cases, take state’s tally to 57

All 14 labourers, who are now in their home state Chhattisgarh, have returned from different parts of the country.

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:43 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Raipur

As of Sunday, total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 57, of which 36 were discharged from hospitals following their recovery. (Photo by Anil Dayal/Hindustan Times)

Fourteen migrant labourers, including two women, in Chhattisgarh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 57.

“Eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Durg district, while 6 others are from Kabirdham district. We have sent them to AIIMS Raipur,” officials from state health minister’s office said.

All 14 labourers, who are now in their home state Chhattisgarh, have returned from different parts of the country.

“The samples of all 14 taken at All India Institute of Medical Science Raipur came out positive this evening. All are now admitted in AIIMS,” a Public Relations Officer of AIIMS, SS Sharma.



As of Sunday, total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 57, of which 36 were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

“We have total 21 active cases, including a health worker in Raipur,” said Sharma.

At present seven patients - including three migrant labourers, a nursing officer of the AIIMS and a police constable are undergoing treatment at AIIMS,” Sharma said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Pak says 18 million people could lose jobs due to lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses 20,000
May 03, 2020 23:02 IST
Nanded pilgrims express satisfaction over facilities at isolation centres
May 03, 2020 23:00 IST
Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.