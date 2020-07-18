CM Soren orders Godda DC to probe after dalit family forced to vacate house

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took to Twitter and issued orders to the Godda DC to immediately investigate the matter. (Diwakar Prasad/ HT file photo)

Taking cognisance of alleged atrocities on a Dalit family being committed in the Godda district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered the District Commissioner to take prompt action after investigating the issue.

Soren was made aware through social media of a Dalit family in Godda being allegedly forced to vacate their house by the administration through the use of force.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and issued orders to the Godda DC to immediately investigate the matter, take prompt action, and apprise the government regarding the development.