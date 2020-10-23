Sections
Home / Ranchi / Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12 lakh in Jharkhand

The case pertains to DOMCO Pvt Ltd, its promoters and directors and other unidentified people for submitting “false information” while applying for a captive coal block and securing the allocation of ‘Lalgarh (North)’ coal block in West Bokaro Coalfield in Jharkhand, the ED said.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand.

“The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh include balance lying in the bank account of Hotel Le Lac, Ranchi maintained with Axis Bank,” the central probe agency said in a statement.

The case pertains to DOMCO Pvt Ltd, its promoters and directors and other unidentified people for submitting “false information” while applying for a captive coal block and securing the allocation of ‘Lalgarh (North)’ coal block in West Bokaro Coalfield in Jharkhand, it said.

“Benefit of Rs 7 crore was obtained by accused Binay Prakash by offering to sell the shares of the company on premium after allocation of the coal block to the said firm,” the ED alleged.

The probe found that Binay Prakash placed the proceeds of crime in the banking system and subsequently the amount was siphoned off, routed and invested through the entities of the groups owned or controlled by him, it said.

The agency had earlier attached assets worth Rs 7 crore of Binay Prakash and his company and also filed a charge sheet against him and his firm.

