Covid-19 lockdown: Jharkhand students stuck in Kota set to return home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said two special trains carrying students of Jharkhand will be flagged off from Kota tonight.

Updated: May 02, 2020 07:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ranchi

Governments are facilitating the return of students of their states from Kota. (PTI)

The Jharkhand government is facilitating the return of students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota -- the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants -- following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Resident Commissioner, Jharkhand, M R Meena, is on his way to Kota to facilitate the return of the stranded students,” an official release here said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said two special trains carrying students of Jharkhand will be flagged off from Kota tonight.

“On behalf of the people of Jharkhand, I thank the central government and the Rajasthan chief minister for this support,” Soren tweeted.



His Rajasthan counterpart, Ashok Gehlot, also expressed happiness over the development.

“I am happy that students from Jharkhand are leaving by train from #Kota, #Rajasthan to Jharkhand and they would soon reunite with their families. My best wishes to all the students,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday had said that stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students would be allowed to move with conditions during the lockdown.

