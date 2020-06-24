Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Covid-19: No Rath Yatra in Ranchi for first time in over 300 years

Covid-19: No Rath Yatra in Ranchi for first time in over 300 years

The nine-day Rath Yatra is marked by a procession of the chariots, in which the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, Bhagwan Balaram and Devi Subhadra -- embark on an annual journey to their maternal aunt’s place and back.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he sought “forgiveness” from the deities for not being able to perform the annual ritual this year. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

For the first time in over 300 years, the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings were not taken out of the Jagannathpur temple here on the occasion of Rath Yatra on Tuesday due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, a shrine official said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he sought “forgiveness” from the deities for not being able to perform the annual ritual this year.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The nine-day Rath Yatra is marked by a procession of the chariots, in which the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, Bhagwan Balaram and Devi Subhadra -- embark on an annual journey to their maternal aunt’s place and back.

“It is the first time in the shrine’s 329-year-long history that the chariots did not roll out on the streets of Ranchi to head to ‘maushi ma bari’ (maternal aunt’s home), which is around a kilometre away, on the occasion of the Rath Yatra,” said Manoj Tiwari, manager of the 17th century Jagannathpur temple.



The idols of the three deities were taken out of the sanctum sanctorum at 6 am, and placed on ‘dol mandap’ on the premises of the temple, where rituals were performed and offerings made, he said.

They will be placed back in the sanctum sanctorum on July 1 during the return car festival, he added.

Soren said the decision to suspend all celebrations on the occasion of the Rath Yatra was taken keeping in mind the safety of the people.

“People have been participating in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath every year. But this year, the Rath Yatra programme could not be held, so I bowed before him and sought forgiveness,” he told reporters after offering prayers at the temple.

“The world is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to suspend the age-old Rath Yatra programme this year had to be taken with a heavy heart,” he said.

The chief minister said he prayed for victory over the pandemic.

The Jagannathpur temple was constructed atop a hill in Ranchi’s Dhurva area in 1691 by Badkagardh Nagavanshi Raja Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo, and the first chariot had rolled the very next year.

Since then till 2019, according to Jagannathpur temple manager Tiwari, the Rath Yatra rituals had been performed without any interruption.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Earthquake hits Mizoram for the fourth day
Jun 24, 2020 09:11 IST
Arjun Rampal shares a sweet birthday wish for teenage daughter Myra
Jun 24, 2020 09:07 IST
From a gap of Rs 30 a litre to costing more than petrol: How diesel price has surged
Jun 24, 2020 09:05 IST
Indian national who recovered from Covid-19 dies of heart attack in Singapore
Jun 24, 2020 09:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.