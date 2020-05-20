Sections
Covid-19 tally rises to 248 in Jharkhand

Jharkhand has tested 37,589 samples as of Wednesday, according to the state health department.

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

The state government has prohibited the movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am. (HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand has climbed to 248, out of which 118 cases are active, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The state government has prohibited the movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am. However, essential activities have been exempted in the wake of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.

