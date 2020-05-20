Covid-19 tally rises to 248 in Jharkhand

The state government has prohibited the movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am. (HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand has climbed to 248, out of which 118 cases are active, the state health department said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand has tested 37,589 samples as of Wednesday, according to the state health department.

The state government has prohibited the movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am. However, essential activities have been exempted in the wake of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.