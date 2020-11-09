Covid-19: Zero deaths, 203 fresh cases logged in last 24 hours

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Jharkhand has not reported any fresh Covid-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 203 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,04,442, a health department official said on Monday.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 897 in the state.

The new infections include 60 from Ranchi district, 24 from Hazaribagh, 20 from Bokaro and 15 from Dhanbad, he said.

Jharkhand now has 4,471 active coronavirus cases, while 99,074 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 20,216 samples for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, he added.