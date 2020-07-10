Sections
Home / Ranchi / Govt offices, police stations, post offices hit by Covid-19 in Jharkhand

Govt offices, police stations, post offices hit by Covid-19 in Jharkhand

Chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren and several top officials have already quarantined themselves after a Cabinet Minister and a JMM legislator were found infected with the virus.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:46 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Health workers in protective gear during a large scale screening of residents in the Hindpirhi coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Covid-19 pandemic is taking its toll on government offices and police stations across the state with the virus now impacting the frontline workers, including policemen, journalists, government officials and politicians.

Chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren and several top officials have already quarantined themselves after a Cabinet Minister and a JMM legislator were found infected with the virus.

The CM on Thursday, however, said this won’t hamper any work as citizens of the state can reach out to him with their problems through social media.

Meanwhile, entry of common people has been restricted to three major government office buildings of Jharkhand- the Nepal House, Dornada, Project Building, Dhurwa and the CM’s office-after drinking water and sanitation department minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.



Attendance at Nepal House and Project Building was also poor on Thursday, while civilians were made to return from these places.

However, department of personal, administrative reforms and Rajbhasa secretary Ajoy Kumar said, “Entry of common people has not been banned to these offices. But, they have to take prior permission from now on from the concerned authority before entering the office building.”

More and more policemen are also testing positive in the state even as more than a dozen police stations in different districts, including five in Ranchi, three in Koderma, two in Hazaribag and one in Jamshedpur have been shut for civilians.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kin of killed cops find solace in Vikas Dubey’s death while debate rages over gangster’s encounter
Jul 10, 2020 15:48 IST
Best selling in the Indian English market this week
Jul 10, 2020 15:49 IST
Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
Rupee skids 21 paise to end at 75.20 against US dollar
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.