CRPF jawans posted at Ranchi’s Hindpiri to enforce Covid-19 lockdown

CRPF jawans are being posted in three shifts at Ranchis Covid-19 hotspot Hindpiri locality to ensure that people strictly follow lockdown rules, an official said on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Residents of Hindpiri are not allowed to enter or leave the area, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray said.

The administration would provide ambulance in case of any emergency medical requirement, he said.

Ray held a meeting with the CRPF and district officials on Tuesday, a day after the Jharkhand government decided to deploy personnel from the central para-military force amid rising coronavirus cases, mostly in that locality.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said action would be taken if any person flouts the lockdown guidelines.