Deserted by parents in Ranchi hospital, newborn defeats Covid-19; survives intestine surgery

A 20-day-old baby, who was abandoned by her parents after she tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, has won the battle against the viral infection and a major intestine surgery at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, doctors said on Thursday.

Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, a surgeon at RIMS’ paediatric surgery department, said, “The newborn has defeated SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease. Her Covid-19 test report came negative on Wednesday. Her intestine surgery, which was performed on Tuesday, was also successful.”

Dr. Ranjan said, “Her intestine, measuring around one-third portion of a large bowl, was removed, as it had started rotting following a rupture. Though the baby is still in the intensive care unit (ICU), she is recovering fast.”

The baby was admitted by her parents, who belong to Jharkhand’s Palamu district’s Bishrampur block, to RIMs on August 29.

The newborn was admitted to RIMS as she was suffering from necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which in lay terminology means ruptures in the intestine.

RIMS doctors said the newborn needed to undergo a Covid-19 test before she could be operated upon in line with the standard operating protocols (SOPs) regarding the viral infection.

The baby tested Covid-19 positive on September 3 evening. The parents went missing shortly after their daughter’s viral infection was communicated to the father.

Doctors at the paediatric department said initially for around five days, her parents appeared concerned about her health condition, but later they went missing immediately after they came to know that she had tested Covid-19 positive.

They could not be reached on their contact number as well, the doctors added.

The hospital staff with the help of local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) took care of the baby in the absence of her parents.

However, her parents’ consent was required by RIMS authorities to perform the surgery. Later, they got in touch with police to trace her parents.

Dr. Ranjan said the girl’s grandparents came to the hospital after police forced them and gave their consent for the baby’s critical surgical procedure.

“The baby is doing fine. She will be released from the hospital after she recovers from the surgery,” he added.