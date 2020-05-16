Sections
Ensure no one in Jharkhand reaches home on foot: CM Soren to officials

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:57 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren asked officials to take care of such people and directed that they be sent to their destination in groups in buses after undergoing a medical test. (HT file photo )

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

The instruction came in the wake of reports of several people walking on the highways to return to their native places.

All officials of the districts and the police should ensure that any person, be it from Jharkhand or outside, should not walk to his/her destination, Soren said.

He asked officials to take care of such people and directed that they be sent to their destination in groups in buses after undergoing a medical test.



Soren instructed officials to take care of people of other states and approach their respective nodal officers to ensure that they reach their destinations.

It is our responsibility to see that no shramik (worker) faces any difficulty at the borders of Jharkhand, the chief minister said.

Following the chief minister’s instruction Jharkhand director general of police M V Rao directed all district senior superintendents of police and SPs to coordinate with the deputy commissioners concerned to ensure compliance on a priority basis, a statement by the state government said.

