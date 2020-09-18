Sections
E-Paper
Home / Ranchi / Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand

Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand

The police visited the village on Friday to certify the death and enquire about how the football match was organised in violation of lockdown protocol.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:43 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

The injured said that it was raining but they continued their game. But, suddenly a strong lightning struck the middle of the ground and a player died. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

A football player was struck dead by lightning while a match was in play and four others received injuries at a village playground in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, around 120 km from capital Ranchi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Uru Bardih, a remote Maoist-dominated village, under Chainpur block in the late afternoon on Thursday. However, the police received information about the incident on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Paras Panna, resident of Tetar Toli village.

The police visited the village on Friday to certify the death and enquire about how the football match was organised in violation of lockdown protocol.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Chainpur, Kuldeep Kumar said, “A match named Neman Kujur football championship was going on when the lightning strike took place at the ground. One player died due to the strike, while four others received injuries in the incident.”



He said, as per the information they received, the five persons were taken to Gumla Sadar hospital where one person was declared brought dead. Other four persons were released on Friday after treatment of their minor injuries.

Kumar said a police team went to the village on Friday. “They will certify the death and also investigate how the match was organised in violation of lockdown protocol. They will find out the organiser of the football match so that appropriate action could be taken.”

The injured said that it was raining but they continued their game. But, suddenly a strong lightning struck the middle of the ground and a player died.

The district saw a second incident of lightning at Shimla Bartoli village where a eight-year-old boy, who was with two elder brothers at a farm field, died due to strike in the late afternoon on Thursday. His two other brothers received injuries.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, a total of 334 people have died due to lightning in Jharkhand in 2019.

An analysis of NCRB data since 2010 revealed that a total of 2,363 people lost their lives by being struck by the lightning between 2010 and 2019, which means on an average 20 people were killed in a decade.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Sep 18, 2020 14:45 IST
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Sep 18, 2020 13:45 IST
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 18, 2020 13:52 IST

latest news

Chinese fighter jets in Taiwanese air space as US official visits Taiwan
Sep 18, 2020 14:47 IST
Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Rare photos of the 70-year-old actor
Sep 18, 2020 14:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams govt over lack of data on infection among health workers
Sep 18, 2020 14:46 IST
‘They are spreading lies’: PM Modi messages farmers amid row over farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.