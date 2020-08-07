Govt to encourage sports & sportspersons, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that his government will soon bring a sports policy to encourage sports and sportspersons. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government was committed to encourage sports and sportspersons and will bring a new sports policy soon.

The chief minister said this after he received information in his twitter handle that international woman football player Sangita Soren was making leaf-plates for subsistence at Dhanbad’s Baghmara area.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister asked the Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner, Uma Shankar Singh, to help her (Sangita) and her family with government aid.

The chief minister said that his government will soon bring a sports policy to encourage sports and sportspersons.

The CM was informed that the player was preparing paper plates for her livelihood. She had played for the country in several international matches.

The Jharkhand government had earlier provided financial support to national-level archer Sonu Khatoon who was forced to sell vegetables in Dhanbad.

The chief minister had earlier helped athlete Geeta Kumari who was forced to sell vegetables in the streets of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district to get financial assistance from the district administration and also a monthly stipend to pursue her athletics career.