Jharkhand: AJSU Party functionary found dead in forest, family alleges murder

His brother said he had gone to Bokaro on Monday to get his father-in-law’s death certificate

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:31 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

A 35-year-old All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU Party) functionary’s body was found in a forest in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday with his family saying he was stoned to death.

Sub-divisional police officer Prakash Soy said they were investigating whether Ambuj Kewat was murdered or had died in an accident. He added Kewat was last seen on his motorcycle, which was also recovered. “It seems to be an accident. But we also cannot rule out that he may have been stoned to death. The truth can only be known when the postmortem examination report comes. The body has been sent for an autopsy.”

Kewat’s brother, Bansi Kewat, said his sibling had gone to Bokaro on Monday to get his father-in-law’s death certificate. “It seemed he was stoned to death. His motorcycle was found 100 metres from his body.”

