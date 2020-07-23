Sections
Jharkhand BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19

The senior BJP leader, who is in home isolation, also said that he would send a list of people whom he had met to the administration.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

BJP MLA C P Singh is the third legislator in the state to have been detected with the highly infectious disease. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand BJP MLA C P Singh on Wednesday said he has been infected by coronavirus. In a tweet, the former state minister said he tested positive for Covid-19 and asked those who had been in touch with him recently to test their swab samples.

The senior BJP leader, who is in home isolation, also said that he would send a list of people whom he had met to the administration.

Singh is the third legislator in the state to have been detected with the highly infectious disease.

Earlier, Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and JMM MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive for coronavirus. They are now under treatment.



