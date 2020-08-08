Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand CM files Rs 100 crores defamation suit against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Jharkhand CM files Rs 100 crores defamation suit against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

In the case along with the MP, Twitter Communications India Private Limited and Facebook India Online Services Private Limited have been made the parties as respondents 2 and 3.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 14:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed a Rs 100 crores defamation suit in Ranchi Civil Court against BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey for allegedly tarnishing his image through social media.

The defamation suit was filed against Dubey on August 4.

In the case along with the MP, Twitter Communications India Private Limited and Facebook India Online Services Private Limited have been made the parties as respondents 2 and 3. The plaintiff (Hemant Soren) has claimed damages in the sum of Rs 100 crores against each of the respondents.

Dubey has been writing continuously against Hemant Soren on various matters on social media platforms. Recently, he took to Twitter and accused “Soren of raping and abducting a woman in Mumbai in 2013”. Responding to this, while tagging Dubey, Soren said that he would reply to his allegations through a legal channel.



In the suit, it has been said that since about July 27, 2020 Dubey has been publishing defamatory statements attacking Soren falsely and maliciously to bring him into public scandal, odium, contempt and hatred and tarnishing his reputation. He even went to the extent of publishing it on social media.

Twitter Communications India Private Limited and Facebook India Online Services Private Limited have been made the respondent because they allegedly did not block or withdraw the posting of such derogatory posts knowing that a complainant is a person of repute, as per the suit.A brief hearing was done on August 5 and the next hearing will be on August 22.On August 6, Dr Nishikant Dubey again took the social media to corner Soren. “Mr Chief Minister allegation of rape and abduction was put by some girl in Mumbai and you are filing cases against me instead of her. Thank you for giving me a chance to fight against Chief Minister like Saryu Roy,” he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jyotika donates Rs 25 lakh, medical equipment to Tanjore govt hospital
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast
Aug 08, 2020 15:44 IST
MoS Kailash Choudhary tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Aug 08, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.