Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing body of state resident from Dubai

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing body of state resident from Dubai

Hemant Soren approached the External Affairs Minister after he was informed by the family of the deceased that he died in an accident recently in Dubai during the lockdown, a press release from the Chief Ministers Office said.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Soren also asked Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and lend the family members all necessary support. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate bringing the body of a Bokaro resident, who died in an accident in Dubai.

Soren approached the External Affairs Minister after he was informed by the family of the deceased that he died in an accident recently in Dubai during the lockdown, a press release from the Chief Ministers Office said.

The family members informed the chief minister that they were waiting for the body of, Mohammad Zahid Akhtar, to perform the last rites.

He was working as a labourer in Dubai, the family members said.



Soren also asked Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and lend the family members all necessary support, the release added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Soren seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing body of state resident from Dubai
Jun 23, 2020 14:33 IST
Lufthansa says it has not yet reached agreement with unions on crisis package
Jun 23, 2020 14:32 IST
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
Jun 23, 2020 14:36 IST
Anthony Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US Covid-19 pandemic response
Jun 23, 2020 14:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.