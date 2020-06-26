Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand CM requests Centre for free ration distribution in state for next 6 months

Jharkhand CM requests Centre for free ration distribution in state for next 6 months

As many as 42 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total count to 2,261, including 1,605 recoveries and 12 deaths, the state health department said.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Hemant Soren wrote to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in this regard. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday appealed to the central government for distributing free ration to the people of the state for next six months in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

Soren wrote to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has decided to permit some additional activities, including the online sale of essential and non-essential items by e-commerce and opening stadiums and sports complexes without spectators.

“It has been decided to permit some additional activities, including the online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce, opening stadiums and sports complexes (without spectators) and walking, jogging, running and exercising in open spaces,” Soren said in an order.



As many as 42 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total count to 2,261, including 1,605 recoveries and 12 deaths, the state health department said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Jun 26, 2020 20:23 IST
Marvel is taking the measured approach to introduce Fantastic Four
Jun 26, 2020 20:21 IST
Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police
Jun 26, 2020 20:20 IST
Mamata urges Centre to stop domestic flights to Kolkata from Covid hotspot states till July 31
Jun 26, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.