Jharkhand CM thanks Centre for issuing guidelines allowing return of students, migrant labourers

According to the Chief Minister, an estimated 5 lakh migrant labourers from the state are stranded across the country due to the national lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat.

Apr 30, 2020

Chief minister Hemant Soren listening the doctors view on handling the Covid 19 cases in state in Ranchi, India, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (HT Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that he was thankful to the Centre for issuing guidelines for bringing back students and migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The guidelines were issued today (Wednesday) to states by the Centre for bringing back students and migrant workers; I thank Prime Minister for the same,” said Soren.

“These are conditional guidelines, some rules and regulations will be formulated on it. We will also be seeking the Centre’s support because we alone cannot bring all the migrant labourers and stranded students back into the state on our own,” he added.

According to the Chief Minister, an estimated 5 lakh migrant labourers from the state are stranded across the country due to the national lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat.



