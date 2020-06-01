Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Hemant Soren, in a Tweet, said that hundreds of migrant workers from the state are still stranded in several remote places across the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:56 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made “sincere efforts” to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Soren, in a Tweet, said that hundreds of migrant workers from the state are still stranded in several remote places across the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“We have made sincere efforts to bring back our migrant workers from inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andamans. We still have hundreds of workers stranded in such remote places. My humble appeal to all industries/corporate houses to support us in evacuating our workers,” Soren tweeted.

In the following tweet, the Chief Minister also tagged several industries and corporate giants seeking their assistance in the effort to bring migrant workers back to their home state.



Notably, the Jharkhand government had last week airlifted around 180 and 60 stranded migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh respectively.

This comes as migrant workers, stranded across the country amid the ongoing lockdown, are being transported back to their home states in special trains and buses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AIFF asks East Bengal to inform them about change in ownership
Jun 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Chhattisgarh to provide regular counselling and medical check-up to jawans
Jun 01, 2020 14:17 IST
Long queues at Delhi-Gurugram border as commuters unaware of restrictions
Jun 01, 2020 14:16 IST
Veere Di Wedding turns 2, Swara Bhasker shares BTS pics and videos
Jun 01, 2020 14:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.