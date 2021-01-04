Jharkhand: Couple killed in front of minor son over land dispute

A 42-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were killed in West Singhbhum by their cousins on Saturday night, police said on Monday.

Police recovered the bodies from bushes 100 metres away from the deceased couple’s house in the village on Sunday and arrested five persons, including the woman’s cousins.

“Five persons are accused of murdering the couple in their house late Saturday over a land dispute. All the accused are relatives of the deceased couple and hatched a conspiracy to kill them after they got to know that the man was planning to sell a piece of land that belonged to his father-in-law. They admitted to their crime during the interrogation and said that they had warned him against selling the land,” Dr Heeralal Ravi, Kiruburu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) said Monday morning.

“The eyewitness to the incident, the couple’s 12-year-old son, named the five accused and told us about the land dispute which the accused corroborated later during cross interrogation,” said Dr Ravi.

The bo said the accused came to their house midnight Saturday armed with iron rods, sticks, axes and spears and killed his father and mother. “They all were inebriated and kept beating my parents. I somehow managed to escape and saved my life,” he said.