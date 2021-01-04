Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Couple killed in front of minor son over land dispute

Jharkhand: Couple killed in front of minor son over land dispute

All the accused are relatives of the deceased couple and hatched a conspiracy to kill them after they got to know that the man was planning to sell a piece of land that belonged to his father-in-law

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:10 IST

By Debashish Sarkar, Hindustan Times Jamshedpur

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 42-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were killed in West Singhbhum by their cousins on Saturday night, police said on Monday.

Police recovered the bodies from bushes 100 metres away from the deceased couple’s house in the village on Sunday and arrested five persons, including the woman’s cousins.

“Five persons are accused of murdering the couple in their house late Saturday over a land dispute. All the accused are relatives of the deceased couple and hatched a conspiracy to kill them after they got to know that the man was planning to sell a piece of land that belonged to his father-in-law. They admitted to their crime during the interrogation and said that they had warned him against selling the land,” Dr Heeralal Ravi, Kiruburu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) said Monday morning.

Also Read: Jharkhand MGNREGS workers likely to get a hike of Rs 31 in minimum wage

“The eyewitness to the incident, the couple’s 12-year-old son, named the five accused and told us about the land dispute which the accused corroborated later during cross interrogation,” said Dr Ravi.

The bo said the accused came to their house midnight Saturday armed with iron rods, sticks, axes and spears and killed his father and mother. “They all were inebriated and kept beating my parents. I somehow managed to escape and saved my life,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shortly
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
by Press Trust of India | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh

latest news

Loved Janhvi’s pullover at Manish Malhotra’s NY party? Here’s what it cost
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Is BCCI rethinking playing at The Gabba after Queensland minister comment?
by Asian News International
Jharkhand: Couple killed in front of minor son over land dispute
by Debashish Sarkar
Tamil Nadu government allows cinemas, theatres to operate at full capacity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.