Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers from outside as temple remains closed on first day of Sawan

Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers from outside as temple remains closed on first day of Sawan

Sawan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

The Covid-19 lockdown has been extended in Jharkhand till July 31 by the state government. (ANI)

Devotees offered prayers from outside as portals of Pahari Mandir in Ranchi remain closed, on the first Monday of Sawan month today.

The lockdown has been extended in the state till July 31 by the state government.

“Everyone is taking precautions amid Covid-19 crisis so the authorities have taken the right step by not opening the temple portals. Devotees here are offering prayers by making social distancing,” said Madan Kumar Kesari, a devotee.

Another devotee, while speaking to ANI, said, “I visit the temple continuously for 30 days during Sawan month but now the temples have been closed amid Covid-19 pandemic.”



Sawan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated in North Indian states predominantly.

It is believed that on ‘sawan ke somwaar’ (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ISL boss Ambani approves 4 foreign players regulation for 2021-22 season
Jul 06, 2020 15:38 IST
Three Pakistani cricketers to leave for England after testing negative
Jul 06, 2020 15:35 IST
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 soon: ‘Await for details’ says TN results website, students anxious
Jul 06, 2020 15:34 IST
This doggo is its hooman’s biggest fan and it shows. Watch
Jul 06, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.