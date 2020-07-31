Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand extends restrictions outside containment zones till August 31

Jharkhand extends restrictions outside containment zones till August 31

Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh issued the new circular on Thursday night and the order will come into effect from August 1.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:55 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Ranchi

The state government’s decision comes after the Union home ministry allowed few relaxations in areas outside containment zones as part of the unlocking process. (HT Photo)

The Jharkhand government has decided to extend the lockdown restrictions in the state outside containment zones up to August 31 in wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) even as India enters phase three of Unlock.

Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh issued the new circular on Thursday night and the order will come into effect from August 1.

Besides the closure of schools, college, educational institutions, cinema halls, several other economic activities, including inter and intrastate bus transport, gyms, salons, hotels, shopping malls, religious centres would also remain suspended.

“...the undersigned in his capacity as chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby orders extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state of Jharkhand outside the containment zone (s) up to August 31, 2020, due to Covid-19...,” order issued by Singh said.



All economic activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted, it added.

The state government’s decision comes after the Union home ministry allowed few relaxations in areas outside containment zones as part of the unlocking process.

The state has witnessed a steep surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in July, with around 75% of the infections registered within this month. Health department’s data on Thursday night showed Jharkhand’s tally stood at 10,399, with 6,120 actives cases and 103 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death must be probed by CBI: Ram Vilas Paswan joins chorus
Jul 31, 2020 15:28 IST
Punjab CM orders magisterial probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths in three districts
Jul 31, 2020 15:24 IST
Challenge Accepted: No, the Instagram challenge did not originate in Turkey
Jul 31, 2020 15:29 IST
Indian extradited to UK last year, convicted of rapes, murder in 2009
Jul 31, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.