Jharkhand govt allows more economic activities in lockdown 4.0

Private offices, e-commerce (both essential and non-essential), retail liquor shops, intra-district and inter-district movement of taxies on hire is also permitted in the lockdown.

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Press Trust of India

After a discussion on the new guidelines of the Centre and keeping in mind the situation of the state, some more areas have been relaxed, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. (HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)

The Jharkhand government on Monday permitted industrial units to resume operations, opening of retail liquor stores and book and hardware shops in non-containment zones in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

After a discussion on the new guidelines of the Centre and keeping in mind the situation of the state, some more areas have been relaxed, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The state government has allowed opening of godowns, warehouses, shops selling hardware, construction-related items, stationery, retail outlets of telecom companies and service centres of mobiles, according to an official order.

Shops selling TV, IT-related products like computers and consumer electrical products like refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers have also been allowed to open in the state, except in municipal corporation areas.



Private offices, e-commerce (both essential and non-essential), retail liquor shops, intra-district and inter-district movement of taxies on hire is also permitted in the lockdown.

“All activities permitted prior to this order shall continue to be permitted like agriculture-related activities, movement of goods (essential and non-essential) and the like,” it said.

