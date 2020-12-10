Sections
Jharkhand govt looks to bypass new farm laws

State agriculture minister Badal Patralekh said he recently met chief minister Hemant Soren in this regard.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 07:10 IST

By Gautam Mazumdar, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Farmers at the Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Jharkhand government has set the ball rolling to formulate laws bypassing the three new farm laws. Three states — Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — have already passed bills in their respective assemblies to negate the laws.

State agriculture minister Badal Patralekh said he recently met chief minister Hemant Soren in this regard. “I have suggested a few points to the chief minister and asked him to hold a meeting of all coalition partners in the government to discuss on the matter,” he said.

Patralekh said the suggestions focused on continuation of the existing agriculture produce market committees (APMCs) and guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSPs) of agriculture produces that has also provisioned jail terms, if violated.

Soren is likely to hold a meeting with the coalition partners — Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal — after performance review of all government departments.

