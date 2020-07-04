Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tribute to CRPF jawan killed in J-K encounter

Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tribute to CRPF jawan killed in J-K encounter

A CRPF soldier, who was a part of the Quick Action Team (QAT), was during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

CRPF jawan Kuldeep Oraon lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Malbagh of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI Photo)

Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday night paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kuldeep Oraon, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Malbagh of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

A wreath-laying ceremony was carried out in honour of the soldier killed in action.

On Thursday night, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Malbagh area of Srinagar.

A CRPF soldier, who was a part of the Quick Action Team (QAT) was also injured during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.



“One CRPF jawan has martyred. The QAT jawan succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tribute to CRPF jawan killed in J-K encounter
Jul 04, 2020 14:42 IST
Anya, the helpful pooch, is setting an example for other doggos. Here’s how
Jul 04, 2020 14:39 IST
Arjun Atwal makes cut, hopes to improve over weekend
Jul 04, 2020 14:35 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan has an important message on behalf of ‘Kapoor fam’
Jul 04, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.