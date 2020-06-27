Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand: HC asks govt’s reply on petition seeking opening of Baidhyanath Temple

Jharkhand: HC asks govt’s reply on petition seeking opening of Baidhyanath Temple

In the petition, the MP from Godda constituency urged the court to allow the opening of Baidhyanath Temple to let devotees offer prayers in July and August when Shravani Mela and Kanwar Yatra are observed.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Religious places are closed in Jharkhand following the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act as part of the fight against novel coronavirus. (HTphoto)

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday asked the state government to file a reply to a petition seeking opening of the Baidhyanath Temple in Deoghar and allowing Kanwar Yatra next month.

Hearing the petition filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad also asked to make Bihar government a party and sought replies from the Deoghar deputy commissioner and Baidyanath Dham Temple Management, Dubeys counsel Ravi Prakash Mishra said.

Devotees fetch water from the Ganga at Sultanganj in Bihar and then walk over 100 kilometres with ‘kanwars’ to pour water on the ‘Jyotirlinga’ at the temple.

The bench fixed June 30 as the next date of hearing.



In his petition, the MP from Godda constituency urged the court to allow the opening of Baidhyanath Temple to let devotees offer prayers in July and August when Shravani Mela and Kanwar Yatra are observed.

Citing the recent directives of the Supreme Court for allowing Rath Yatra at Puri with certain conditions, Dubey in his petition urged the court to pass an order as it may deem fit.

Making the Central and the state governments as respondents, the writ petition also urged the High Court to allow opening of Basukinath temple, about 40 km from Deoghar, as devotees who offer puja at Baidhyanath temple also visit Basukinath temple.

The two temples are among the religious places which are closed following the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act as part of the fight against novel coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This cat is hitching a free ride around the block in a baby stroller. Watch
Jun 27, 2020 12:37 IST
19 more Covid-19 deaths in UP, toll 630; 750 fresh cases take virus count to 20,943
Jun 27, 2020 12:34 IST
National Human Rights Commission sends notice to UP govt over scribe’s murder
Jun 27, 2020 12:36 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lists 5 weapons in fight against Covid-19
Jun 27, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.