Jharkhand police official accused of slapping woman to be booked

The woman was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

An investigation report of police station in-charge directs that the accused inspector be booked. (Manoj Kumar / HT Photo (representative image))

After the order of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the case related to the slapping of a woman by a police officer in Sahibganj district’s Barhait police station, the investigation report of police station in-charge has come where it has been directed that the accused inspector be booked.

“Based on the report, it has been directed to register a criminal case against accused inspector Harish Pathak and arrange a speedy trial for the same. Jharkhand Police is always with the public and with the public,” Jharkhand DGP MV Rao said.

DGP Rao further said, “The CM took cognisance of the matter and the concerned officer was suspended. A team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent was formed to investigate the matter. We have just received the investigation report. In light of it, we have decided to register criminal case against the officer. Indecent gestures/behaviour towards women or teasing will be dealt with seriously. Whoever commits it, will face the law and stringent action.”

The video showed a woman who was slapped and abused by the SHO at Barhait police station.



