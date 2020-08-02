Sections
Jharkhand records over 12,000 coronavirus cases

Jharkhand records over 12,000 coronavirus cases

The total number of cases in the State include 7,477active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 07:57 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

India reported 57,117 new Covid-19 cases taking the country’s coronavirus case count to 16,95,988 on Saturday. (Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)

Jharkhand reported 738 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 12,104, said State Health Department.



India reported 57,117 new Covid-19 cases taking the country’s coronavirus case count to 16,95,988 on Saturday.

