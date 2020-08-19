Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Jharkhand reports 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Jharkhand tested record 27,260 samples for Covid-19 during the day, the government bulletin added.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 1,266 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 25,333, as per an official bulletin. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 1,266 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 25,333, as per an official bulletin.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Among the new cases were Health Minister Banna Gupta and AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.

Ten more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 265, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

The state tested record 27,260 samples for Covid-19 during the day, it added.



So far, 15,974 people have recovered in the state, while 9,359 are being treated, the bulletin said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PMC approves monthly amount of Rs 20 per home for garbage collections from slums
Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST
Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; Gurugram worst affected
Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST
FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022
Aug 19, 2020 17:41 IST
At least 221 Uttarakhand police personnel have tested for Covid-19 till August 17
Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.