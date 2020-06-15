Sections
Jharkhand reports 37 more cases of coronavirus

According to Jharkhand Health Department, 37 cases of Covid-19 reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1761.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

More than 900 other were recovered from deadly coronavirus. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Jharkhand reported 37 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the State to 1761.

According to Jharkhand Health Department, 37 cases of Covid-19 reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1761 including 905 recoveries and eight deaths.

