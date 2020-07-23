Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports 439 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more die

Jharkhand reports 439 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more die

Jharkhand’s death toll stands at 64. There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682, a bulletin issued by the state government said.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of Covid-19 (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of Covid-19, while three more people died due to the disease, as per the bulletin issued by the state government.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

One of the deceased was from Koderma, while the others were from Ranchi, it said.

The state’s death toll stands at 64. There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682, it said.

A total of 3,048 people have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Pandemic hits Haj 2020; saddens would-be pilgrims
Jul 23, 2020 12:04 IST
Green Card waitlist for Indian is more than 195 years: US senator
Jul 23, 2020 12:00 IST
Rahul says PM failed to come with a vision to deal with China
Jul 23, 2020 11:59 IST
Bihar’s low testing may impact Covid fatality rate: Central team
Jul 23, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.