Jharkhand reports 53 new cases of Covid-19, 1 more death

One more person died due to the contagion, raising the total fatalities in the state to 19, it said in a bulletin.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

With five more persons recovering from Covid-19, the number of recovered people is 2,045. (HT photo)

Jharkhand on Sunday reported 53 new cases of Covid-19, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,807, according to the state health department.

There are 743 active cases in the state at present.

With five more persons recovering from the disease, the number of recovered people is 2,045, as per the bulletin.



Ranchi has the highest number of fatalities with four deaths, followed by Hazaribag (three), two each in Sahibganj, Bokaro, East Singhbhum and Giridih, and one fatality each in Gumla, Khunti, Koderma and Simdega, it said.

