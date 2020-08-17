Jharkhand reports 546 new Covid-19 cases

Sections
In a Covid-19 bulletin, the state government informed that 14 persons succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 06:03 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

The total count of coronavirus cases includes 8,233 active cases, 14,747 recovered/discharged and 244 deaths.

With 546 new Covid-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 23,224, the State Health Department said.

The total count of coronavirus cases includes 8,233 active cases, 14,747 recovered/discharged and 244 deaths, the department added.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.



The country’s coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged patients and 49,980 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly three crore samples have been tested so far. As many as 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality globally as the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country is below 2 per cent.

The Ministry said aggressive testing and early detection coupled with quick isolation and effective treatment protocol are the reasons behind low mortality rates are low in India.

