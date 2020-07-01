Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports 60 fresh coronavirus cases; tally rises to 2,490

Jharkhand reports 60 fresh coronavirus cases; tally rises to 2,490

The bulletin said 1,884 people, including 35 during the day, were discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the disease. Fifteen people have died due to coronavirus infection.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Ranchi

Health workers in protective gear during a large scale screening of residents in the Hindpirhi coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Sixty more people, including three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, were on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,490 in the state, a government bulletin said here.

The total infected cases include 1,974 migrants who have returned to the state since May 1, it said.

The bulletin said 1,884 people, including 35 during the day, were discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the disease. Fifteen people have died due to coronavirus infection.

The state now has 591 active cases, it said.



Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh said the three CISF jawans, who are posted at the National Thermal Power Corporation at Patratu, have been in an institutional quarantine facility.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PGIMS to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin
Jul 01, 2020 23:14 IST
Three illegal buildings on Delhi-Jaipur highway demolished
Jul 01, 2020 23:11 IST
Delegation meets jathedar as part of campaign against caste practices among Sikhs
Jul 01, 2020 23:11 IST
State issues government resolution to fix private ambulance fares
Jul 01, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.