Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports 872 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Jharkhand reports 872 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

The coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 29,103 including 19,186 recoveries and 310 deaths.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 9,607. (PTI)

Jharkhand reported 872 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths today, according to the State Health Department.

The coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 29,103 including 19,186 recoveries and 310 deaths.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The number of active cases stands at 9,607.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.



The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India’s coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year: Report
Aug 23, 2020 15:09 IST
Man killed partner because she didn’t share phone password: Cops
Aug 23, 2020 15:10 IST
Serum Institute denies reports Indians to get free shots of Covid-19 vaccine in 73 days
Aug 23, 2020 14:54 IST
Jharkhand reports 872 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths
Aug 23, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.