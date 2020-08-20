Jharkhand reports 967 new coronavirus cases

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

At present, the number of active coronavirus cases in Jharkhand stands at 9,456. (AP)

Jharkhand reported 967 new Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

The total cases in the state have climbed to 26,300, including 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

At present, the number of active cases stands at 9,456.

India’s Covid-19 count reached 27,67,274 and the recoveries crossed the 2-million mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry stated that the Covid-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths.