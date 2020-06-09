Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports highest single-day spike with 147 Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 1,290

Jharkhand reports highest single-day spike with 147 Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 1,290

There are 764 active cases in Jharkhand, while 519 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Seven people have died of Covid-19 -- three in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega (PTI)

Jharkhand on Monday reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after 147 people tested positive, taking the state’s tally to 1,290, according to a bulletin.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

There are 764 active cases in the state, while 519 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

Nearly 5 lakh people from outside have returned to Jharkhand since May 1 and there are 921 migrant workers among the state’s total Covid-19 cases, the bulletin added.

Seven people have died of the disease -- three in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega.



A total of 113 Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shoojit on Irrfan: ‘I can never get over his loss’
Jun 09, 2020 10:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh Class 12th board exams resume from today
Jun 09, 2020 10:57 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra inches closer to 90,000 cases, total tally touches 88,528
Jun 09, 2020 10:51 IST
Bihar 94,000 Primary Teachers Recruitment 2020: Apply from June 15, check schedule here
Jun 09, 2020 10:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.