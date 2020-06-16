Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports one more Covid-19 death, 30 new cases; state infection tally at 1,793

Jharkhand reports one more Covid-19 death, 30 new cases; state infection tally at 1,793

A total of 1,793 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Jharkhand’s mortality rate stood at 0.50 per cent as compared to that of the country at 2.86 per cent, a state government bulletin said. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

An elderly person died of Covid- 19 in Jharkhand on Monday, raising the toll of coronavirus fatalities in the state to nine, while 30 more people tested positive, a state government bulletin said.

The bulletin however, did not mention the district from where the latest death was reported.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

A total of 1,793 people have so far tested positive for the disease in Jharkhand, of which 784 are active cases, it said, adding 1,000 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

With 198 active cases, East Singhbhum district tops the Covid-19 list followed by Simdega district at 146.



Jharkhand’s mortality rate stood at 0.50 per cent as compared to that of the country at 2.86 per cent, the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health), Nitin Madan Kulkarni, said a health check-up programme will be launched in rural and urban areas of the state from June 18.

Meanwhile, officials said over 6.89 lakh people, including around five lakh migrant labourers, have returned to Jharkhand by different mode of transport since May 1.

On June 17, 76 people will be brought back from Bangladesh, Chief Nodal Officer (Covid-19) Amrendra Pratap Singh told reporters here.

“Seventeen others will travel by road from Bhutan,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Commercial demand for dairy products dips due to Covid-19 lockdown and all the latest news
Jun 16, 2020 08:54 IST
In wake of U-17 women’s plight, AIFF okays diet aid
Jun 16, 2020 08:52 IST
Tata Motors to shed 1,100 JLR jobs after pandemic hits earnings
Jun 16, 2020 08:52 IST
Covid-19 creates new billionaires in Malaysia, Thailand
Jun 16, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.