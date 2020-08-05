Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports one more Covid death; toll rises to 129

Jharkhand reports one more Covid death; toll rises to 129

Out of 14,070 samples tested during the day, 399 fresh infections were detected, raising the state’s coronavirus caseload to 14,070, it said.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

A health worker collects swabs for rapid testing in Hindpirhi locality, a coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi. (HT photo)

One more person died of Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 129, a government bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 8,742 active cases, while a total of 5,199 people recovered from the disease.

Till date, 3,45,907 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.



