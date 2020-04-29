Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Jharkhand reports two more Covid-19 cases, state infection tally goes up to 105

Jharkhand reports two more Covid-19 cases, state infection tally goes up to 105

There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ranchi

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand (Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said.

Two people have so far died due to the contagion in the state.

On Monday, 20 people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand.



